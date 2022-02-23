Ukrainian lawmakers approve sweeping sanctions on hundreds of Russians

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 04:05 pm

Ukrainian lawmakers approve sweeping sanctions on hundreds of Russians

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 04:05 pm
Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 22, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Ukraine's parliament has approved imposing sanctions on 351 Russians, including lawmakers who supported the recognition of the independence of separatist-controlled territories and the use of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

The sanctions restrict almost all possible types of activities, in particular a ban on entry into Ukraine, and prohibit access to assets, capital, property and licenses for business, reports Al Jazeera.

Ukraine's security council was due to impose the sanctions after the vote.

