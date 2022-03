A man walks near destroyed cars in a residential district that was damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 March 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The United States assesses that Ukrainian forces have retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, from Russian forces, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"The Ukrainians are continuing to try to take back ground," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.