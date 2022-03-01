Ukraine's Zelenskiy urges EU: 'Do prove that you are with us'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the European Parliament special session, from a screen, to debate its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium on 1 March 2022.Photo: Reuters.

What you need to know right now-

A Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv on Tuesday and invasion forces fired lethal rocket barrages into the centre of the country's second largest city, on the sixth day of Russia's assault.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is looking at leaving Russia, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a move that would make it the first European bank to do so since the invasion of Ukraine.

France declared an "all-out economic and financial war" against Russia, saying it would collapse the Russian economy as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia said it was placing temporary curbs on foreigner investors seeking to exit Russian assets, as ripple effects of sanctions on Russia were making themselves felt.

The rocket strikes on the centre of Kharkiv killed at least 10 people and wounded 35, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said. Similar strikes killed and wounded dozens in the city the previous day.

The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying.

Russian President Putin told France's President Emmanuel Macron a Ukraine settlement was only possible if Kyiv was neutral, "denazified" and "demilitarised" and Russian control over annexed Crimea was formally recognised.

MARKETS, SANCTIONS AND OTHER REACTIONS

Major investors, including hedge fund Man Group and British asset manager abrdn, said on Tuesday they were cutting their positions in Russia. Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their networks.

Shipping giant Maersk will temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia, deepening the country's isolation.

The head of Stellantis said on Tuesday the company had set up a task force to conform with any sanctions and monitor its staff in Ukraine, hours before the world's No.4 carmaker presents its strategic plan for the next few years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

"We are fighting to be equal members of Europe," Zelenskiy told an emergency session of the European Parliament via video-link.

"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness," he said in Ukrainian in a speech translated to English by an interpreter talking through tears, as emotion gripped the parliament.

EU lawmakers, many wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag, others with blue-and-yellow scarves or ribbons, gave Zelenskiy a standing ovation.

"The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome," Zelenskiy said, with Kyiv likely well aware that Ukraine's membership bid will be long and difficult.

EU lawmakers are expectedto call Russia a "rogue state" and urge the 27-nation bloc to agree even tougher sanctions, according to a draft textthey will vote on later on Tuesday.

The European Union has taken unprecedented steps, including financing weapons deliveries to Ukraine, after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched war on its neighbour last week.

According to a draft resolution and amendments backed by the assembly's main parties, lawmakers will call for the scope of sanctions to be broadened and "aimed at strategically weakening the Russian economy and industrial base, in particular the military-industrial complex."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "effectively makes Russia a rogue state," the lawmakers are set to say.

While Putin "recalls the most dreadful statements of 20th century dictators," Zelenskiy is being "heroic," the draft of the non-binding resolution said.

The European Parliament will also urge EU leaders to be tougher on oligarchs and officials close to the Russian leadership, restrict oil and gas imports from Russia, ban Russia and its ally Belarus entirely from the SWIFT bank messaging system, and to close all EU ports to Russian ships or ships headed to or from Russia.

"The message from Europe is clear. We will stand up, we will not look away when those fighting in the street for our values stand down Putin's war machine," EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said, speaking in front of the EU and Ukrainian flags.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."