Ukraine's president lashes out at too much 'panic' over Russia tensions

World+Biz

Reuters
29 January, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 08:42 am

Related News

Ukraine's president lashes out at too much 'panic' over Russia tensions

Speaking at a news conference for foreign media, Zelenskiy said: "There are no tanks in the streets. But media give the impression, if one is not here, that we have a war, that we have army in the streets... That's not the case. We don't need this panic."

Reuters
29 January, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 08:42 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen during a call with US President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen during a call with US President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday did not rule out a full-blown war with Russia but said Ukraine was not a sinking Titanic and accused Washington and media of fuelling panic that weighed on the economy while there were "no tanks in the streets".

He spoke after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States and NATO had not addressed the Kremlin's main security demands in the East-West standoff over Ukraine, but that Moscow was ready to keep talking.

Speaking at a news conference for foreign media, Zelenskiy said: "There are no tanks in the streets. But media give the impression, if one is not here, that we have a war, that we have army in the streets... That's not the case. We don't need this panic."

"I don't consider the situation now more tense than before," he said, but added: "I am not saying an escalation is not possible."

He said the White House was making a "mistake" in highlighting excessively the risk of a large-scale war, and that this was the message he gave US President Joe Biden in their phone call on Thursday.

While he said Russia was trying to intimidate and destabilise Ukraine, Kyiv was propping up its hryvnia currency with FX reserves, as well as seeking military, political and economic support from the West.

He said the country needed 4-5 billion dollars to stabilise its economy, including through foreign investments, welcoming a 1.2 billion euros aid package from the European Union.

"NO TITANIC"

Zelenskiy said Russia should prove that it was not seeking a war with Ukraine by agreeing to an exchange of prisoners. But he said the most immediate risk for his country was chaos within, from cyber attacks to an economic crisis.

US and British moves to recall diplomats were a mistake and an exaggeration, he said: "We are no Titanic. Ukraine is moving ahead."

He said NATO was the only guarantor of hard security Ukraine had in its stand-off with Russia, warning that the military alliance's eastern members might also be exposed to hostile tactics by Moscow.

"This is a very serious challenge for NATO. Some European countries think: let's not risk, let's not take Ukraine in. But, if a full-blown war starts, it will also take place on the borders of some NATO countries."

"If there is major war, it will be not only against Ukraine, not only on the territory of our country," he said.

He criticised Germany for pursuing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, accusing it of prioritising business deals with Russia over Ukraine's security and territorial integrity.

He also named Britain among countries allowing money laundering by Russians, as well as by oligarchs siphoning money from countries including Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Top News

Ukraine / Russia / panic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

22h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

1d | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building