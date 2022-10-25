Ukraine's 'Marshall Plan' - Berlin gathering weighs $750 billion rebuilding

World+Biz

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:21 am

Related News

Ukraine's 'Marshall Plan' - Berlin gathering weighs $750 billion rebuilding

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:21 am
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian firefighter removes rubbles in a factory destroyed by a Russian strike in the city of Slovyansk, in war-affected area in eastern Ukraine, as Russia&#039;s attack in Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 27,2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian firefighter removes rubbles in a factory destroyed by a Russian strike in the city of Slovyansk, in war-affected area in eastern Ukraine, as Russia's attack in Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 27,2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

National leaders, development experts and CEOs gather in Berlin on Tuesday for a conference on what its hosts say must be a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild Ukraine after Russia's invasion, now entering its ninth month.

The conference, hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the European Commission, will not involve concrete pledges of cash towards the estimated $750 billion reconstruction cost, a task the hosts compared in scale to the United States' Marshall Aid programme for rebuilding Europe after World War Two.

Thousands have been killed, and homes and factories destroyed, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, an act Western countries condemned as an imperialist land grab but which Moscow styles as a special military operation to rid its neighbour of extremists.

"The form of the reconstruction will shape the kind of country Ukraine will be in future," the two hosts wrote in the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper.

"A law-governed state with strong institutions? An agile and modern economy? A lively democracy that belongs to Europe? While one should always be cautious with historical comparisons, this is no less than a Marshall Plan for the 21st century," they wrote.

Speaking at a business forum, Scholz said Germany wanted Ukraine one day to become a member of the European Union, a fact donors should consider when faced with the vast sums reconstruction would cost.

"Putin's war has welded our countries together," he told the forum.

Top News

Ukraine / Marshall plan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

35m | Panorama
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

21h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

22h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

15m | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

3h | Videos
Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

3h | Videos
Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka