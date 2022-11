Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not seen), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday his country would not participate in the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia if Russian President Vladimir Putin also attends.

"If the leader of the Russian Federation was to take part in it, Ukraine would not be participating," Zelensky told a press conference with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Kyiv. Putin is yet to say if he will attend.