Ukraine war, defence ties, Indo-pacific: Focus at India-US 2+2 talks

Members attend the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy/Pool

India and the United States discussed a wide array of issues at the 2+2 ministerial dialogue that was held on Monday in Washington.

The war in Ukraine, now in its seventh week, defence cooperation and several other aspects that are at the heart of the bilateral ties emerged as the focus of the talks that come as the world grapples with challenges emerging due to one of the worst wars in Europe in decades and the pandemic that started two years ago.

Ahead of the talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden held a virtual meeting and expressed concern over the Ukraine conflict that has affected millions.

"The report card of our bilateral cooperation is an impressive one... we also partner closely in counter-terrorism and maritime security. The integrated perspective that we brought in this 2+2 format only underlines the games made in different domains in recent times. Our vaccine cooperation can enhance its affordability and accessibility," S Jaishankar said at a press meet.

Here are ten points on the India-US 2+2 talks