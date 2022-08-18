Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands after a joint news conference following their meeting in Lviv, Ukraine August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a possible mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with Turkey's leader and the UN secretary-general.

Following talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Zelenskiy told a news conference that Russia should immediately withdraw its forces and stop shelling from the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.