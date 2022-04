Local residents hold hands as they sit on a bench near the destroyed building of a theatre during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on 7 April 2022. Photo: Reuters.

Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.