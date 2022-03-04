Ukraine reports deaths from nuclear plant fire

Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine, 4 March, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. PHOTO: Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via REUTERS

Ukraine's foreign affairs ministry claims that several people have been killed or injured in the fire that broke out from Russian shelling of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

Employees are monitoring the Zaporizhzhia plant to make sure it's operating safely and radiation levels are currently normal, the ministry says in a statement on Facebook, reports BBC.

But if the process for cooling the nuclear fuel inside the power units is disturbed, there could be widescale radioactive damage.

"Thousands of people – including civilians who are currently unable to evacuate the area near the plant due to ongoing shelling and fighting – would be hurt by this," the statement says.

In line with the reaction from the Ukrainian president, the ministry says a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia could be worse than previous accidents at nuclear plants – such as at Chernobyl and Fukushima.

"Russia has consciously undertaken an armed attack on the nuclear power site, an action that violated all international agreements within the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]," the statement adds.

The ministry urges the international community to help force Russian troops out of the area, to ensure its safety.