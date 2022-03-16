Ukraine rejects Russian offer of 'Austrian style' neutrality

TBS Report
16 March, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 06:39 pm

Ukraine rejects Russian offer of 'Austrian style' neutrality

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was open to a peace deal that saw a neutral Ukraine maintain its own army and navy, along the lines of Austria or Sweden

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian flag, a larger flag planted amid 500 smaller Ukrainian flags in a park, flies in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian flag, a larger flag planted amid 500 smaller Ukrainian flags in a park, flies in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An advisor to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a Russian proposal that Ukraine adopts an Austrian style neutrality is unacceptable to the country.

Mykhailo Podoliak, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team, told local media any peace deal must be on Ukrainian terms that protect its sovereignty, reports BBC.

"We understand the attempt of our partners to remain proactive in the negotiation process," Podoliak said. "Hence the words about the" Swedish" or "Austrian model" of neutrality. But Ukraine is now in a state of direct war with Russia."

"Therefore, the model can only be "Ukrainian" and only with legally verified security guarantees. And no other models or options."

Earlier this morning, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was open to a peace deal that saw a neutral Ukraine maintain its own army and navy, along the lines of Austria or Sweden.

