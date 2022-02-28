Ukraine president asks for fast-track EU membership

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen during a call with US President Joe Biden in Kyiv, Ukraine January 27, 2022. Picture taken January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.