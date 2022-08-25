Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
25 August, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:48 am

Related News

Ukraine plans international court to put Putin on trial

BSS/AFP
25 August, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:48 am
Photo :TASS
Photo :TASS

Six months into Russia's invasion, Ukrainian officials are drawing up plans to make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top military commanders will be tried for launching the war.

The plan for a special international tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged "crime of aggression" is being spearheaded by Andrii Smirnov, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration.

The definition of the crime of aggression was adopted in the 2010 Rome Statute, and the similar notion of "crime against peace" was used in trials in Nuremberg and Tokyo after the Second World War.

The International Criminal Court, which has been trying the gravest crimes for the past 20 years, is already investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine.

But it cannot look into accusations of aggression because neither Ukraine nor Russia have ratified the Rome Statute.

This court is "the only way to make sure that the criminals who started the Ukraine war are held accountable quickly," Smirnov told AFP.

"The world has a short memory. That's why I would like this tribunal to start working next year."

Ukraine knows that the accused will not be present, but this tribunal "will serve to make sure that these people are labelled as criminals, and that they cannot travel in the civilized world," he said.

International treaty drafted

Ukrainian prosecutors have identified some 600 suspects in the aggression so far, including senior military officials, politicians and commentators.

An international treaty to set up the tribunal has been drafted, ready to be signed by governments.

The court's decisions would then be recognised on the territory of the signatory countries, which means that any convicted offenders could be arrested there.

Smirnov said several countries are set to sign the document before the end of the year and negotiations are ongoing with "several European partners (who) are willing to host the tribunal."

"We want this court's decisions to be recognised" he said, arguing he "perfectly understands" that the court needs strong legitimacy.

Despite several reforms, Ukraine courts have been criticised for lack of independence and corruption in the past.

While Poland and the Baltic states -- Ukraine's closest partners -- have been very supportive of the proposals, Germany and France have given more measured reactions.

Political considerations may explain this.

"Some countries, while acknowledging the aggression against Ukraine, are trying to keep a small window for negotiations with Vladimir Putin open," Smirnov said.

But, even in Western Europe, support is slowly building for the idea.

The European Parliament called for a special international tribunal for crimes of aggression on May 19.

And, speaking at an international conference on war crimes in Ukraine in The Hague last month, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the question of a special court was a "very valid point".

Putin / Vladimir Putin / Russian President Vladimir Putin / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

48m | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

2h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

23m | Videos
Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

48m | Videos
Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

53m | Videos
Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

Best street foods in Dhaka: Part 1

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation