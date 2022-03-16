Ukraine, Moldova synched with main European electricity grid

Ukraine and Moldova are now connected to the main European grid for electricity, helping Ukraine to combat the widespread power outages caused by Russian attacks.

Power is flowing from Ukraine to the EU and vice versa, via the Continental European Grid, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Twitter, reports BBC.

Zelensky said he was grateful to the senior EU officials who made the change happen.

EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the move would "keep lights on and houses warm in these dark times".

"In this area, Ukraine is now part of Europe," EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

Ukraine, Moldova and Europe: shared values, shared power and solidarity.



I welcome the key step taken today to keep lights on and houses warm in these dark times by synchronising the electricity grids of 🇺🇦🇲🇩 with 🇪🇺 grid.



Russia has not specifically targeted critical energy infrastructure during its military campaign in Ukraine, but a single missile could take out a key piece of infrastructure, leading to blackouts.

The synchronisation process had been planned for completion in 2023.