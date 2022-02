Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Ukrainian military vehicles are entering Kyiv to defend it against approaching Russian troops, Ukraine's interior ministry says.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier the city had "entered into a defensive phase", reports BBC.

The government is calling on the people of Kyiv to do everything it can to resist Russian troops, including making Molotov cocktails and taking up arms.