Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court: Zelensky

World+Biz

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 08:53 pm

Related News

Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court: Zelensky

"Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ," Zelensky said on Twitter. "Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now."

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 08:53 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Ukraine has filed a suit against Russia at the highest UN court in The Hague for disputes between states, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, citing erroneous allegations of genocide against Kyiv.

It was unclear on precisely what grounds the case was being brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). A court official could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ," Zelensky said on Twitter. "Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now."

Zelensky's comment suggests that Ukraine plans to invoke the 1948 Genocide Convention in a case against Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted that Ukraine committed genocide in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine and said the invasion was therefore justified to end it.

Moscow has provided no proof of the allegation, which has been dismissed as "ridiculous" by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Russia seems to have invoked ending genocide as a formal legal rationale for violating Ukraine's sovereignty," said international law expert Kevin Heller. "That seems like a dispute over the interpretation or application of the Convention."

The court does not have automatic jurisdiction in cases involving the two nations and Kyiv would have to base its claim on a UN treaty in order to give the court authority to hear the matter.

Ukraine has in the past sought to involve another court in The Hague, the International Criminal Court (ICC), which handles war crimes.

Following the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and subsequent fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces, Kyiv accepted ICC jurisdiction for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on its territory since February 2014.

In December 2020, the office of the prosecutor announced it had reason to believe war crimes and other crimes were committed during the conflict.

A formal request to open a full investigation has not been filed with judges, but ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on Friday expressed his concern over the Russian invasion and said the court may investigate alleged crimes arising from the current situation.

Top News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Russia / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia’s January current account surplus reached a record high of $19 billion, having more than doubled from the same period in 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

Russia’s years-long quest to quit dollar eases impact of sanctions

7h | Panorama
Shoppers looking for their perfect fits at Aarong. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A guide to finding the perfect fit for your body type

8h | Mode
Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

9h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

2h | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

2h | Videos
Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Tabu has finished filming 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

3h | Videos
Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

Champions League final moved to Paris from St Petersburg

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused