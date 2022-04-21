Ukraine lobbies for cuts in Russian Nord Stream 1 gas shipments

World+Biz

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 10:53 am

Related News

Ukraine lobbies for cuts in Russian Nord Stream 1 gas shipments

Reuters
21 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 10:53 am
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the &#039;Nord Stream 1&#039; gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Ukraine is working behind the scenes to convince Western allies to shift Russia's shipments of natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Ukraine's pipeline, increasing Kyiv's leverage in its conflict with Russia, energy officials told Reuters.

Doing so, they said, would force Russia to move more of its Europe-bound gas through Ukraine. That would make Moscow pay more transit fees that could help Ukraine's wartime defense and deter Russia from damaging Ukraine's gas pipelines in the meantime, they told lawmakers and Biden administration officials in Washington last week.

Representatives from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator and gas firm Naftogaz spent a week in Washington meeting administration officials and congressional lawmakers to urge them to convince Germany and other European allies to adopt the plan.

Russia "depends on us transporting gas from Russia to Europe. This is something to leverage in our discussions with them and Europe can help," said Olga Bielkova, director of international affairs for the Gas Transit System Operator of Ukraine, in an interview in Washington.

A White House official and Germany's economy ministry declined to comment. On Wednesday, Germany said it will stop importing oil by the end of this year "and then gas will follow," but did not specify when.

Germany has already halted Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas project, which was designed to double gas shipments into Germany, as punishment for Russia's February invasion of Ukraine. The $11 billion project finished construction late last year but never started.

Diverting shipments from the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline might be a tough sell for Germany and the rest of Europe, analysts said.

Doing so "does nothing to increase security of supply to Europe," said David Goldwyn, a former State Department special envoy.

The move could also raise some legal dangers. Christian Egenhofer of the Brussels-based Centre for European Policy Studies said EU action against Russian imports could represent an illegal breach of supply contracts.

Russia currently moves 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year to Germany on Nord Stream 1. It moves another 40 bcm to Europe through Ukraine's gas transport system and pays transit fees to Ukraine in US dollars.

Ukraine's pipeline system has spare capacity of more than 100 bcm and could easily absorb the Nord Stream 1 flow.

Daniel Vajdich, an adviser to Naftogaz, said shifting all of Nord Stream 1 to the Ukraine system "would provide Kyiv with more leverage over Moscow and show the Kremlin that Europe is tying its own security to that of Ukraine."

The officials proposed that 40% of Nord Stream 1's capacity be redirected to the Ukrainian pipeline immediately, gradually increasing to 100% by April 2023. That would give EU states time to build up winter stockpiles and diversify.

The officials said they also sought US support for Ukraine to gain access to supply from LNG terminals in Turkey.

Svitlana Zalischuk, adviser to the CEO of Naftogaz, said Ukraine soon needs to secure its own supply of gas before its winter heating season begins in October.

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Ukraine-Russia tensions / Russian gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

1h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

3h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

4h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

4h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

16h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

16h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

17h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home