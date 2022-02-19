Ukraine leader proposes meeting with Putin

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 10:10 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news briefing following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv, Ukraine October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Ukraine's leader has proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at averting an invasion by Russia of Ukraine.

"I do not know what the Russian president wants. For this reason, I propose that we meet," Zelenskyy told an international security forum in Munich, report Al Jazeera.

Western powers should drop their policy of "appeasement" toward Moscow, he added. "We have no weapons and no security … but we have a right – a right to demand a shift from a policy of appeasement to one ensuring security and peace."

