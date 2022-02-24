Ukraine imposes martial law

Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument are seen at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 16, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Moments after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war, Ukraine has announced the imposition of martial law on Thursday.

Imposing harder restrictions, martial law could include band on meetings, movements and political parties, reports India.com.

Earlier in the morning, Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a claim the US had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.