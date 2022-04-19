Ukraine hoping for EU candidate status in weeks: Zelensky

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
19 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 11:23 am

Related News

Ukraine hoping for EU candidate status in weeks: Zelensky

BSS/AFP
19 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 11:23 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) meets EU envoy Matti Maasikas in Kyiv, on AprilUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) meets EU envoy Matti Maasikas in Kyiv, on April 18, 2022. PHOTO: MATTI MAASIKAS/TWITTER 18, 2022. PHOTO: MATTI MAASIKAS/TWITTER
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) meets EU envoy Matti Maasikas in Kyiv, on AprilUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) meets EU envoy Matti Maasikas in Kyiv, on April 18, 2022. PHOTO: MATTI MAASIKAS/TWITTER 18, 2022. PHOTO: MATTI MAASIKAS/TWITTER

Ukraine is hoping to receive within weeks candidate country status for joining the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday as he met with the EU's envoy to Ukraine in Kyiv.
 
Zelensky handed the envoy, Matti Maasikas, two volumes in response to a membership questionnaire brought by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Ukraine this month.
 
"We believe that we will receive support for this work, become a candidate for admission, and then the next final stage will begin," Zelensky told Maasikas, according to a video of the meeting on social media.
 
"We really believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks," he said, adding that "our people... mentally have been in Europe for a long time".
 
"Another step on Ukraine's EU path," Maasikas tweeted, together with photos of the meeting.


 
"Honoured to receive from @ZelenskyyUa the answers to @EU_Commission questionnaire, handed over by @vonderleyen only 10 days ago. Extraordinary times take extraordinary steps and extraordinary speed."
 
Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Ukraine was hoping to receive candidate status following a summit of EU leaders in June.
 
"Next, accession negotiations should begin, which should take place under an accelerated procedure.
 
"Ukraine will be in the EU," he wrote.
 
Later Monday, after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a statement condemning Russia's "indiscriminate" shelling of civilians in Ukraine, Maasikas added his support.

"The EU commends the Ukrainian people's strength, courage and resistance to withstand Russia's aggression and stands with them in firm solidarity, including by supporting the delivery of military equipment," he tweeted.
 
Ukraine has ramped up its bid to join the European Union since Russian forces invaded on February 24.
 
EU leaders have voiced support for Ukraine's ambitions but have not committed to any timetable and have expressed scepticism about speeding up a process that usually takes years.

Europe

Ukraine crisis / Ukraine-Russia tensions / Europe / Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

39m | Habitat
Bikers who pick up customers from the streets are in abundance on important junctions like Karwan Bazar, Gabtoli, Mogbazar and Farmgate. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are ride-sharing businesses losing their way? 

39m | Panorama
Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

22h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh