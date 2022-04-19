Ukraine hoping for EU candidate status in weeks: Zelensky

Ukraine is hoping to receive within weeks candidate country status for joining the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday as he met with the EU's envoy to Ukraine in Kyiv.



Zelensky handed the envoy, Matti Maasikas, two volumes in response to a membership questionnaire brought by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Ukraine this month.



"We believe that we will receive support for this work, become a candidate for admission, and then the next final stage will begin," Zelensky told Maasikas, according to a video of the meeting on social media.



"We really believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks," he said, adding that "our people... mentally have been in Europe for a long time".



"Another step on Ukraine's EU path," Maasikas tweeted, together with photos of the meeting.

Another step on Ukraine's EU path. Honoured to receive from @ZelenskyyUa the answers to @EU_Commission questionnaire, handed over by @vonderleyen only 10 days ago. Extraordinary times take extraordinary steps and extraordinary speed. @Denys_Shmyhal @StefanishynaO @AndriyYermak pic.twitter.com/UaNPOrhPST— Matti Maasikas (@MattiMaasikas) April 18, 2022

Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said Ukraine was hoping to receive candidate status following a summit of EU leaders in June."Next, accession negotiations should begin, which should take place under an accelerated procedure."Ukraine will be in the EU," he wrote.Later Monday, after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell issued a statement condemning Russia's "indiscriminate" shelling of civilians in Ukraine, Maasikas added his support.

"The EU commends the Ukrainian people's strength, courage and resistance to withstand Russia's aggression and stands with them in firm solidarity, including by supporting the delivery of military equipment," he tweeted.



Ukraine has ramped up its bid to join the European Union since Russian forces invaded on February 24.



EU leaders have voiced support for Ukraine's ambitions but have not committed to any timetable and have expressed scepticism about speeding up a process that usually takes years.