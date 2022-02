An armoured vehicle with the letter 'Z' on it drives past a monument displaying a Soviet-era tank, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the town of Armyansk, Crimea, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Ukraine's prime minister has thanked Western allies after their decision to remove certain Russian banks from the Swift messaging system.

"Grateful to all our partners I talked [to] today," PM Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

Grateful for our friends from 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇨🇦🇬🇧 for:

- commitment to removal of several Russian banks from #SWIFT;

- paralysis the assets of #Russia's central bank;

- prohibition for Russian oligarchs to use their financial assets on Euroatlantic markets. February 26, 2022

"Appreciate your support and real help in this dark time. Ukrainian people will never forget this!"