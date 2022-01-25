Ukraine gets weapons from the West but says it needs more
Western countries have stepped up arms deliveries to Ukraine but it says it needs more in order to resist Russia's bigger and better-equipped army.
Here is a summary of the military equipment Kyiv has bought or been given or promised, and the requests still outstanding.
The United States has provided over $2.5 billion in military aid since 2014, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, coastal patrol boats, Humvees, sniper rifles, reconnaissance drones, radar systems, night vision and radio equipment. A bipartisan group of US senators last week promised further supplies that could include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, small arms and boats.
Britain last week supplied a reported 2,000 short-range anti-tank missiles and sent British specialists to deliver training. It has also provided Saxon armoured vehicles.
Baltic States Estonia is sending Javelin anti-armour missiles and Latvia and Lithuania are providing Stinger missiles.
Turkey has sold Ukraine several batches of Bayraktar TB2 drones that it deployed against Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbass region, infuriating Moscow.
The Czech Republic said last week it plans to donate a shipment of 152mm artillery ammunition.
Germany is ruling out arms deliveries to Ukraine but is co-financing a $6 million field hospital and providing the necessary training.
Ukraine's wishlist of items it wants to buy or obtain includes:
- Helicopters, communications systems and light armoured vehicles from the United States
- NASAMS surface-to-air missile system from Norway
- Self-propelled DANA artillery system from Czech Republic, and shells for Soviet-made artillery with calibers of 120 mm and above
- Medium and short range air defence systems