Ukraine food giant warns of 'catastrophic' risk to food supply

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 03:08 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MHP, Ukraine's leading food supplier, has warned of a "catastrophic and enormous" impact around the globe if it fails to continue its operation following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MHP Executive Chairman John Rich said that consumers around the world will feel the "enormous impact" of the ongoing war as it will significantly disrupt agricultural supply chains, reports western media.

"We have concern for the vital planting season which is critical not only for Ukraine but also around the globe as we export huge quantities of grains and vegetable oil," said Rich adding that it is key to deliver its own products and other aid to the towns and villages as the Russia war made them isolated and some people spent up to five days without food.

He explained, "We've been delivering ready to eat food because people can't cook outside, and delivering to villages that have become cut off. At present, the company is operating like a war room. No question."

Rich also warned of "spiralling inflation" in the cost of wheat, corn and other commodities well as drought and a fragile economy due to the present conflict and the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization has warned that up to 30% of crop areas in Ukraine will either not be planted or be un-harvested this year because of the conflict.

The UN body, in its latest statement, said, "Russia's ability to export crops remains unclear because of the international sanctions, but the loss of export markets will hit the country's farmers and lead to production declines."

It was on 24 February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Some hundreds of people were killed and thousands of others received injuries with millions of others becoming displaced and taking refuge in the neighbouring countries.

