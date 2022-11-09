Ukraine expects Republicans to keep US aid flowing if they win

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 02:12 pm

Ukraine expects Republicans to keep US aid flowing if they win

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 02:12 pm
Ukrainian servicemen fire a Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab toward Russian positions, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, on a frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
Ukraine believes the US will keep up financial support for its fight against Russia if Republicans take control of Congress following the midterm elections, the country's economy minister said, regardless of threats from some leaders to scrutinize spending more closely, reports Bloomberg.

"We really appreciate your bipartisan support," Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Tuesday. "We're not worried. Ukraine fights for very concrete rights and values. I think the US will support until we get victory."

Svyrydenko made a new call for allied nations to send more weapons and financing, including air-defense systems to target Iranian drones and Russian missiles. She spoke just hours before the first results were set to come out from elections that could jolt the Biden administration's foreign policy agenda, Bloomberg reported.

Republicans are predicted to win control of the House of Representatives, and could easily take the Senate too.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who's in position to become House speaker, warned last month that his party would not write a "blank check" for Ukraine if it wins a majority in Tuesday's elections.

USA President Joe Biden also said in October that he was "worried" Republicans would slash Ukraine aid if they won.

