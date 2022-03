A view shows the area near the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has denied reports that the southern city of Kherson has fallen to the Russians.

"According to the information from our brigade the battles are going on now," a spokesperson for the ministry said. "The city is not captured totally, some parts are under our control."

Russian state media had previously reported that Russian troops had taken full control of the city, reports CNN.