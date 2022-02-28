Ukraine demands 'immediate ceasefire' and withdrawal of Russian forces
The delegation includes several high-ranking officials, but not Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky himself
Ukraine demanded an "immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops" on Monday as the country's delegation arrived for talks with Russia at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, a statement from the Ukrainian presidency said.
The delegation includes several high-ranking officials, but not Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky himself.