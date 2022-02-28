Ukraine demands 'immediate ceasefire' and withdrawal of Russian forces

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov (second left) arrives to attend the talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus on February 28. (Sergei Kholodilin/BELTA/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine demanded an "immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops" on Monday as the country's delegation arrived for talks with Russia at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, a statement from the Ukrainian presidency said.

The delegation includes several high-ranking officials, but not Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky himself.