Ukraine could win the war - Nato chief

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that Ukraine could win the war as Russia's invasion is not going to plan.

He added that Russia's offensive in the eastern Donbas region has stalled, an assessment backed up by the UK's military, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she will go to parliament to secure support for an application to join Nato.

Russia - whose war in Ukraine has sparked the moves - has warned the expansion of Nato would be a mistake.