Ukraine claims more than 5,000 Russian soldiers killed

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 03:49 pm

UN observers said they had confirmed at least 94 civilian deaths during the first days of fighting

A Ukrainian serviceman takes position at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
A Ukrainian serviceman takes position at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

The Ukrainian defence ministry has claimed that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the first four days of fighting in Ukraine.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Ukrainian officials said approximately 5,300 Russian troops have been killed, and claimed that 191 tanks, 29 fighter jets, 29 helicopters and 816 armoured personnel carriers have been destroyed by Ukraine's forces, reports the BBC.

UK's Ministry of Defence said Russia has taken "heavy" casualties in the opening stages of the conflict.

The claims follow acknowledgements by the Russian defence ministry on Sunday that its forces have suffered losses, though officials did not provide an exact figure.

Meanwhile, UN observers said they had confirmed at least 94 civilian deaths during the first days of fighting.

It said the invasion had triggered "severe humanitarian consequences" and that casualties could be considerably higher.

