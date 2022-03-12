Ukraine claims another Russian general killed
A Ukrainian official says that another Russian general has been killed in fighting.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the interior ministry, says Russian Major-General Andrei Kolesnikov was killed in action during fighting over Mariupol. He would be the third Russian general to die in the war, according to Ukrainian officials, reports Al Jazeera.
Kolesnikov's death was not confirmed by the Russian military, which has kept a tight lid on information about its losses.