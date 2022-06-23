Ukraine begins first trial of Russian soldier charged with rape

World+Biz

Reuters
23 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

Ukraine begins first trial of Russian soldier charged with rape

Reuters
23 June, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 10:26 pm
Ukrainian service members patrol an area in the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022. Picture taken June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak
Ukrainian service members patrol an area in the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022. Picture taken June 20, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Ukraine on Thursday held a preliminary hearing in its first trial of a Russian soldier charged with raping a Ukrainian woman during Russia's invasion, the first of what could be dozens of such cases.

The suspect, Mikhail Romanov, 32, who is not in Ukrainian custody and will be tried in absentia, is accused of murdering a civilian in the Kyiv capital region on 9 March and repeatedly raping the man's wife, according to court files.

Russia's Defence Ministry did not respond to a written request for comment, and Reuters was unable to reach the soldier. Moscow has denied allegations of war crimes.

Romanov is accused of raping a 33-year-old woman after he and another Russian soldier shot her husband Oleksiy at point blank in the village of Bohdanivka to the northeast of Kyiv.

The two soldiers then left and later returned twice more to rape her, the court files said. The identity of the second soldier had not been established.

The woman asked for the trial to be held behind closed doors as she wanted to avoid details about her and her family being publicised, Prosecutor Oksana Kalyus told reporters after the preliminary hearing in a Kyiv court.

Kalyus said that Ukrainian authorities believed Romanov was in Russia. While he could not be arrested there, he could be arrested in another country if he is found guilty, she said.

"If he crosses the border, he will be arrested and delivered to Ukraine," she said.

A prosecutor working on sexual violence cases told Reuters that up to 50 such crimes were being investigated, but that the number of instances of sexual violence by Russian soldiers since 24 Feb was likely to be substantially higher.

Officials, activists and doctors have said that many survivors are afraid or unwilling to come forward to the police and prosecutors with their cases, for fear of reprisals from Russia and stigma from their Ukrainian neighbours.

Ukraine says it is investigating thousands of potential war crimes committed during the Russian invasion, which began on 24 Feb. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told Reuters that many of the suspects are in Russia but that some have been taken captive by Ukraine as prisoners of war.

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Ukraine -Russia conflict / Russia war crime

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

8h | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

13h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

Alpha and omega of universal pension scheme

2h | Videos
Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

3h | Videos
Finland ready to fight Russian attack

Finland ready to fight Russian attack

4h | Videos
The extent of flood damage becoming clear

The extent of flood damage becoming clear

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

4
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

5
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

6
File Photo
Markets

Shops, markets to remain closed after 8pm from Monday