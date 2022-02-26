UK troops arrive to reinforce Nato eastern flank

NATO flag is seen during NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Silver Arrow in Adazi, Latvia October 5, 2019. Photo :Reuters

British sea, land and air forces have arrived to reinforce Nato's defences on its eastern flank in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.

It today announced that Royal Navy ships, British Army troops, and Royal Air force fighters are arriving on new deployments to bolster allied support in the East, reports Independent.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said:"Our armed forces are once again being called upon in the service of our Nation and I salute the bravery and sense of duty shared by all our personnel who have been deployed to support Nato.

"Alongside our Nato Allies, these deployments constitute a credible deterrent to stop Russian aggression threatening the territorial sovereignty of member states."

Meanwhile, the UK has pledged to continue to supply arms to Ukraine's military.

"We know what the Ukrainians want. We are doing our best to get it to them," UK armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky News.

It comes after defence secretary Ben Wallace chaired a donors conference on Friday with 25 nations, he said, some of whom pledged to send arms and other aid.