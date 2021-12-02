UK tabloid loses appeal in privacy case brought by Duchess Meghan

World+Biz

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 04:20 pm

UK tabloid loses appeal in privacy case brought by Duchess Meghan

A High Court judge earlier this year ruled in favour of the duchess in the privacy and copyright case

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Britain&#039;s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Britain March 5, 2020. Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Britain March 5, 2020. Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

A British court dismissed an appeal by a tabloid paper against a ruling that it had breached the privacy of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by printing parts of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper was seeking to overturn a High Court ruling that it breached Meghan's privacy and copyright by publishing parts of the letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018, three months after her wedding to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson.

Top News

Duchess Meghan / UK tabloid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

5h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

3h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

6h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

20h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

20h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub