UK set to cancel global LGBT+ conference over conversion therapy row

World+Biz

Reuters
06 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 03:05 pm

Related News

UK set to cancel global LGBT+ conference over conversion therapy row

Reuters
06 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
LGBT+ activists protest against homophobic crimes following the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
LGBT+ activists protest against homophobic crimes following the death of Samuel Luiz, who was attacked outside a club in A Coruna, in Barcelona, Spain, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Britain is set to abandon plans to hold a flagship conference designed to promote LGBT+ rights around the world following a row over conversion therapy that has prompted charities and organisations to boycott it.

Britain had been due to host the Safe to Be Me conference in London in June to urge governments to tackle inequality and discrimination and enable people to live free from prejudice.

But a decision to ban conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales, and not for transgender people, has prompted charities to withdraw from the event and the country's first LGBT+ business champion, Iain Anderson, to quit.

Anderson said in a public letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday that it was wrong to create dividing lines. "Now - more than ever - we need tolerance and respect in our national conversations," he said.

British media, citing government sources, said the conference would no longer go ahead. A spokesperson said it was disappointing to see partners withdraw but added: "The complexity of issues requires separate work to further consider transgender conversion therapy."

When asked about the conference the spokesperson did not dispute the reports it had been cancelled and said "the government is now considering how to proceed."

Johnson's government had come under increasing pressure on conversion therapy after former leader Theresa May vowed in 2018 to eradicate a procedure that aims to change or suppress someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Some campaigners had argued against a ban for conversion therapy for transgender people because they said it could prevent or complicate discussions about gender identity with parents or health officials.

A lawmaker in the ruling party, Jamie Wallis, said last week that he planned to change his gender identity to become Britain's first openly transgender member of parliament. He said he was bitterly disappointed at the conversion therapy decision.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday the government had taken the right decision.

Lawmakers, including in Johnson's Conservative Party, said they were dismayed about the conference. "We had such a huge opportunity to prove the UK (and the Conservative Party) is a defender of freedom. As a Conservative member of the LGBT+ community, it is so wrong it has come to this," Dehenna Davison said on Twitter.

lgbtq / LGBTQ Rights / LGBT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

6h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

7h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

1h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

1h | Videos
Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

21h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?