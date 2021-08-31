UK says it is too early to decide how to work with the Taliban

World+Biz

Reuters
31 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 06:13 pm

Related News

UK says it is too early to decide how to work with the Taliban

A spokesman said this will partly depend on whether Taliban upholds pledges on issues such as respecting human rights

Reuters
31 August, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 06:13 pm
File photo of Boris Johnson/Courtesy
File photo of Boris Johnson/Courtesy

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it is too early to decide if, and how, the government will work with the Taliban on tackling the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

The spokesman said this will partly depend on whether Taliban upholds pledges on issues such as respecting human rights.

"At this stage it is too early to dictate if and how we would work with the Taliban going forward," the spokesman said.

"A lot will depend on their actions from now. As we have said throughout, we intend to put pressure on them to uphold these standards and claims."

Politics

UK / Taliban / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

22h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

22h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

23h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy