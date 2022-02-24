UK prime minister vows 'massive' sanctions on Russia for attack on Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured) during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Britain and its allies will slap a "massive package of economic sanctions" on Moscow for invading Ukraine, "designed in time to hobble the Russian economy," the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged in a televised address Thursday.

Calling Vladimir Putin a "dictator," Johnson condemned the Russian president for unleashing war on European continent, reports CNN.

"He has attacked a friendly country without any provocation and without any credible excuse. Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population A vast invasion is under way by land by sea and by air," Johnson said.

Britain is joined in outrage by "friends and allies around the world," he said, adding that the UK will work with them to "ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored."

He called the invasion an "act of wanton and reckless aggression," and said it "not just on Ukraine" but on "democracy and freedom in east Europe and around the world."

Johnson said he has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer his continued support and said that new sanctions would be agreed on Thursday.