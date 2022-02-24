UK prime minister vows 'massive' sanctions on Russia for attack on Ukraine

World+Biz

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 07:07 pm

Related News

UK prime minister vows 'massive' sanctions on Russia for attack on Ukraine

Calling Vladimir Putin a “dictator,” Johnson condemned the Russian president for unleashing war on European continent

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 07:07 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured) during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured) during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Britain and its allies will slap a "massive package of economic sanctions" on Moscow for invading Ukraine, "designed in time to hobble the Russian economy," the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged in a televised address Thursday.   

Calling Vladimir Putin a "dictator," Johnson condemned the Russian president for unleashing war on European continent, reports CNN.

"He has attacked a friendly country without any provocation and without any credible excuse. Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population A vast invasion is under way by land by sea and by air," Johnson said. 
Britain is joined in outrage by "friends and allies around the world," he said, adding that the UK will work with them to "ensure that the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored." 

He called the invasion an "act of wanton and reckless aggression," and said it "not just on Ukraine" but on "democracy and freedom in east Europe and around the world."

Johnson said he has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer his continued support and said that new sanctions would be agreed on Thursday. 

 

UK PM Boris Jhonson / Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The catch is that a lot of money advice out there on TikTok and YouTube lacks in substance or is even downright predatory. Photo: Reuters

Should you trust TikTok, YouTube finfluencers?

4h | Panorama
How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

6h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

7h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

9h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused