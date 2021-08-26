UK PM Johnson said time was short to get those left in Afghanistan out

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday time was running out to evacuate those remainining in Afghanistan but the vast majority of those who were eligible to come to Britain had left.

"We've got the overwhelming majority out," Johnson said.

"In the time we have left, which may be as I'm sure everybody can appreciate, quite short, we'll do everything we can to get everybody else."