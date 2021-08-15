UK parliament to be recalled next week to discuss Afghanistan

Victoria Tower at the Houses of Parliament is seen from the Buxton Memorial Fountain, in London, Britain, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The British parliament will be recalled from its summer recess next week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a source at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office said on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents entered Kabul.

The entry into the capital caps a lightning advance by the Islamist militants, who were ousted 20 years ago by the United States after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Britain's interior ministry said earlier that it was working to protect its citizens and help other eligible former UK staff to leave Afghanistan.