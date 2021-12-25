UK to offer visas for care workers for 12 months

25 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 12:22 pm

UK to offer visas for care workers for 12 months

The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place for a minimum of 12 months, the government said

Care workers and residents of the Scisset Mount Care Home react during the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Huddersfield, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
Care workers and residents of the Scisset Mount Care Home react during the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Huddersfield, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

Britain said on Friday it would offer visas for care workers for a 12 month period after the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated staff shortages within the social care sector.

The temporary measures were expected to come into effect early next year and would be in place for a minimum of 12 months, the government said.

The minimum annual salary to qualify for the visa will be 20,480 pounds ($27,445).

($1 = 0.7462 pounds)

