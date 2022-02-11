UK lifts all testing requirements for vaccinated travellers

World+Biz

UNB
11 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 06:30 pm

Related News

UK lifts all testing requirements for vaccinated travellers

UNB
11 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 06:30 pm
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Vaccinated travellers can enter Britain without taking any coronavirus tests starting Friday (11 February), after the government scrapped one of the final restrictions imposed over the past two years in response to Covid-19.

British residents and visitors who have had at least two doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine now only need to fill out a passenger locator form before travelling to the UK.

Unvaccinated people still have to take tests both before and after arriving but no longer need to self-isolate until they get a negative result.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK "now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world — sending a clear message that we are open for business."

Airlines and other travel firms hailed the change as a lifeline after two years of severely constricted travel. Andrew Flintham, managing director of travel group Tui UK, said there was "a huge pent-up demand for international travel," and people were rushing to book getaways for the February school break and April's Easter holiday.

Gatwick, London's second-busiest airport, said that it plans next month to reopen the second of its two terminals, shuttered since June 2020.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle urged other countries to follow Britain's "pragmatic approach."

But some scientists worry the government is moving too fast. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government lifted most domestic rules last month. Face masks are no longer mandatory in most indoor spaces in England, vaccine passports for gaining entry to nightclubs and large-scale events were scrapped, as was the official advice to work from home. Other parts of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have also lifted most restrictions.

Johnson announced this week that he hopes to lift the final restriction — mandatory self-isolation for people who test positive — by the end of February as part of a plan to live long-term with Covid-19. Officials have said the government plans to switch from legal restrictions to advisory measures and treat the coronavirus more like the flu as it becomes endemic in the country.

Scientists expressed surprise at Johnson's announcement. Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at Kings College London, said it was "more a political type of statement rather than a scientific one."

"There is some rationale to this and other countries are doing things similar, but it's clearly a race for the government to say that 'Britain is first, Britain is the first to come out of this, Britain has conquered omicron, our booster program is world beating etc, etc,'" he told Times Radio.

The re-opening came as statistics showed the UK economy grew by a bigger-than-expected 7.5% in 2021, despite an omicron-driven slowdown at the end of the year. The re-imposition of some restrictions in response to the highly transmissible variant brought a 0.2% contraction in December.

The Office for National Statistics said the growth follows a 9.4% contraction in 2020 as the pandemic shut down big chunks of the economy. The UK economy is now back to the size it was in February 2020, just before the new coronavirus swept the UK.

Britain has Europe's highest coronavirus toll after Russia, with more than 159,000 officially recorded deaths. The country has seen a drop in both new infections and Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals since the peak of the omicron spike in early January.

Officials have credited the government's booster jab program with preventing the surge in omicron cases from causing serious stress to U.K. hospitals. In Britain, 84.6% of people 12 and up have had two doses of a vaccine and almost two-thirds have had a third, booster shot.

 

Top News

UK / Britain / Travel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Algorithms on platforms like Twitter and Facebook are structured to suppress learning and feed information that reinforces biases. Photo: Bloomberg

Fact-checking Covid-19 posts is not working. There is a better way

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

From extramarital affairs to corporate espionage, Bangladesh’s private eyes have built a niche clientele

9h | Features
Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

Are we asking the wrong questions about inequality?

8h | Panorama
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

23m | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

28m | Videos
North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

North Korea tests missiles, it says can strike the US

3h | Videos
Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

Pygmy: Mysterious tribe in the world

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 