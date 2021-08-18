UK getting 1,000 out a day from Afghanistan, interior minister says

World+Biz

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 02:52 pm

Related News

UK getting 1,000 out a day from Afghanistan, interior minister says

"We're still bringing out British nationals... and those Afghan nationals who are part of our locally employed scheme."

Reuters
18 August, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 02:52 pm
Britain&#039;s Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks during a news conference about the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain January 21, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks during a news conference about the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain January 21, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Britain has managed to remove around 1,000 people a day from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.

"We have been getting out approximately 1,000 people, so far, a day," she told BBC TV.

"We're still bringing out British nationals... and those Afghan nationals who are part of our locally employed scheme."

UK / Afghanistan / KabulHasFallen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

1d | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan