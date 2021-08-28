UK and Germany seek common G7 approach on Taliban

World+Biz

Reuters
28 August, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 07:24 pm

Related News

UK and Germany seek common G7 approach on Taliban

Reuters
28 August, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 07:24 pm
Taliban stand at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International airport while Taliban forces block the roads around the airport after yesterday&#039;s explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan August 27, 2021. REUTER/Stringer
Taliban stand at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International airport while Taliban forces block the roads around the airport after yesterday's explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan August 27, 2021. REUTER/Stringer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Saturday and agreed on the need for international aid and a common approach by the G7 to the future government of Afghanistan.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor resolved to work, alongside the rest of the G7, to put in place the roadmap on dealing with any new Afghan government discussed at last week's leaders' meeting," Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition and engagement with the Taliban must be conditional on them allowing safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respecting human rights," the British statement added.

G7 / UK / US / Afghanistan / Taliban / Germany

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

4h | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

5h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs

6
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes