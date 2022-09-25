Two dead, thousands without power after Typhoon Talas slams Japan

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
25 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 11:46 am

Related News

Two dead, thousands without power after Typhoon Talas slams Japan

BSS/AFP
25 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 11:46 am
Two dead, thousands without power after Typhoon Talas slams Japan

Thousands were without running water and power in central Japan on Sunday after Typhoon Talas dumped record rains on the region, triggering floods and landslides, and leaving at least two dead.

The body of a man in Kakegawa city, Shizuoka region, was pulled from what remained of his house on Saturday after a landslide destroyed it, a regional disaster management official told AFP.

"Another male (in neighbouring Fukuroi city) was driving to his home (Saturday) when the water level rose and his vehicle apparently stopped. While the individual tried to walk home, he was believed to have died," the official said.

Another man was still missing in Kawanehoncho town in Shizuoka after his vehicle fell into a hole that opened up in the roadway, he said, adding that three others suffered minor injuries.

Typhoon Talas battered central Japan on Friday and Saturday as it swept by just off the Pacific coast, dumping more than 40 centimetres (16 inches) of rain in a 24-hour period in communities in Shizuoka, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.

It was downgraded to a depression Saturday morning before moving back out to the Pacific.

Heavy rain from the storm sparked landslides, including in remote mountains in Shizuoka, causing several electricity pylons to fall and snap, resulting in as many as 120,000 households losing power Saturday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,910 households in Shizuoka and the neighbouring Gifu region were still without power, according to regional utility Chubu Electric Power.

"As for those areas where restoration crews are not able to reach due to blocked roads after landslides, we will make progress while analysing the conditions of the landslides," the utility said.

Around 55,000 households in Shizuoka were without running water after debris clogged a water inlet.

Municipal officials were working with the coastguard to provide clean water to residents.

"Currently, we are working to remove debris from a water inlet. But for now we are unable to give any estimate as to when it can be restored," the regional government said in a statement Sunday morning.

Japan routinely experiences severe damage from typhoons in summer and autumn.

Last weekend, Typhoon Nanmadol slammed into southwestern Japan, killing four people and injuring 147 others.

Japan / typhoon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

1d | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

15h | Videos
Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

16h | Videos
Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

18h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh