Twitter shares fall as Musk takeover faces fresh questions

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
22 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 12:54 pm

Related News

Twitter shares fall as Musk takeover faces fresh questions

BSS/AFP
22 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 12:54 pm
Twitter logo. REUTERS
Twitter logo. REUTERS

Twitter shares fell about five percent early Friday as the proposed takeover by Elon Musk faced new questions and weak Snap results weighed on social media shares.

Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration was weighing a national security review of Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter, in part because of Musk's investment consortium, which includes Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

Biden administration officials are also concerned about Musk's favorable public posture towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported.

Also, the Washington Post reported that Musk plans deep staff cuts at Twitter if his purchase goes through.

While pitching the acquisition to investors, Musk said he planned to get rid of nearly three-quarters of Twitter's workers, lopping its ranks to just over 2,000 employees from 7,500, the Post reported.

The on-again, off-again deal to merge Twitter into Musk's empire could close as soon as next week.

Twitter had filed a lawsuit to hold Musk to the terms of the takeover deal he inked in April, even though Musk tried to get out of it.

A US judge recently suspended litigation in the saga after Musk expressed a change of heart, giving the parties until October 28 to finalize the megadeal.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives described the reported 75 percent Twitter staff cut as "way too aggressive," adding that "Musk cannot cut his way to growth with Twitter."

While acknowledging lingering questions about financing, Ives predicted the Twitter deal "gets done next week."

A third factor weighing on Twitter shares Friday was a dismal earnings report from Snapchat parent Snap, which reported a quarterly loss of $360 million on weakening online advertising revenue.

Near 1430 GMT, Twitter shares were down 4.7 percent at $49.97.

Snap shares were off about 30 percent Friday, while other online advertisers including Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet were also lower.

Top News / Global Economy

Twitter share / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer collection of the brand ‘The Label’ by DEFCLO. Photo: Courtesy

Get your own customised apparel brand with DEFCLO

1h | Mode
British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

So, Liz Truss is a 'quitter' after all

3h | Panorama
The labourers of Dhaka&#039;s open labour market work in diverse sectors, but getting 10 days of work in a month is a struggle. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Dhaka’s open labour market: Tales of rising unemployment and displacement

5h | Panorama
Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

Rafiqun Nabi narrates Tokai

16h | Videos
The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

22h | Videos
Nora Fatehi biography

Nora Fatehi biography

16h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning