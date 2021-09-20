Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 million

World+Biz

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 09:37 pm

Related News

Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 million

The micro-blogging site expects to pay the settlement amount with cash on hand

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 09:37 pm
The company said fleets would be rolled out to all users on iOS and Android in the coming days. Photo: Reuters
The company said fleets would be rolled out to all users on iOS and Android in the coming days. Photo: Reuters

Twitter Inc said on Monday it would pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit from 2016 that alleged the company misled investors about its daily and monthly user engagement numbers.

Individual defendants and Twitter continue to deny any wrongdoing or any other improper actions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The micro-blogging site expects to pay the settlement amount with cash on hand, it said, adding that the amount would be paid in the fourth quarter of this year.

Twitter also said it expects to record a charge for this settlement during the third quarter. Twitter was not immediately available to comment on more details about the lawsuit.

The case commenced in 2016 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Tech / Top News / Global Economy

Twitter

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

3h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly