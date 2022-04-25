Turkish court sentences philanthropist Kavala to life in prison

Reuters
25 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 10:07 pm

Turkish court sentences philanthropist Kavala to life in prison

Reuters
25 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 10:07 pm
FILE PHOTO - Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, accused of attempting to overthrow the government and jailed since late 2017 without a conviction, speaks during an event in this undated handout photo. Anadolu Kultur/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO - Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, accused of attempting to overthrow the government and jailed since late 2017 without a conviction, speaks during an event in this undated handout photo. Anadolu Kultur/Handout via REUTERS

A Turkish court sentenced philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison on Monday finding him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government by financing 2013 nationwide protests, in a case that Europe's top court and Ankara's Western allies said was politically motivated.

Kavala, 64, has been in jail for 4-1/2 years without a conviction and denies the charges he and 15 others face over the Gezi protests, which began as small demonstrations in an Istanbul park and snowballed into nationwide anti-government unrest, in which eight protesters were killed.

The court also sentenced several others to 18 years in jail for aiding an attempt to overthrow government. The court said it decided to acquit Kavala of espionage charge due to lack of evidence.

Osman Kavala

Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Illustration: TBS

Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Collected
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
