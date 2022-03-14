Turkey's Erdogan, Germany's Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine

Turkey's Erdogan, Germany's Scholz to hold talks in Ankara on Ukraine

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. It has said the invasion is unacceptable and voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed sanctions on Moscow, while offering to mediate

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the war in Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at talks in Ankara on Monday, his office said, as both countries press on with efforts to secure a ceasefire 19 days into Russia's invasion.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. It has said the invasion is unacceptable and voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed sanctions on Moscow, while offering to mediate.

Ukraine said on Sunday it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a place and framework for talks with Russia, after Turkey hosted the foreign ministers of the warring nations for the first high-level talks last week.

Monday's visit will mark Scholz's first trip to Turkey since taking office in December 2021 and comes amid efforts by Germany to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's invasion. Germany and France have taken leading roles within the European Union to end the war.

"Aside from bilateral ties, an exchange of views is expected to be held on other regional and international issues, primarily Ukraine and Turkey-EU relations," the Turkish Presidency said.

Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.

Turkey says it has citizens in areas hit by the fighting and has asked Moscow for support in evacuating them while delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Russia calls its operation a "special military operation" aimed at capturing what it regards as dangerous nationalists in Ukraine.

