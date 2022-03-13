Turkey will not join Western sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister

World+Biz

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 06:53 pm

Related News

Turkey will not join Western sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister

"We believe that the sanctions will not resolve the problem," the Foreign Minister stressed

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 06:53 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

Turkey will not join the sanctions some Western countries have imposed on Russia over the special operation in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a diplomatic forum in Antalya on Sunday.

"We believe that the sanctions will not resolve the problem," he said when asked about Turkey's stance regarding sanctions against Russia. "Take the airspace. In accordance with the Montreux Convention we have no power to close it. This is a legal obligation." reports TASS.

In the meantime, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of the diplomatic forum the alliance expected all its members to impose restrictions on Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February launched a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for assistance from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He said Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories. The United States, the European Union, Britain and a number of other countries said they were introducing sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals.

Turkey has repeatedly said it had no intention of joining sanctions against Russia so as not to harm its own economy and to keep the door open to a dialogue with Russia.

Turkey / Russia Sanctions / Russia-Turkey Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

6h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

9h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

California startup unveils new space rover

California startup unveils new space rover

2h | Videos
Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

3h | Videos
Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

5h | Videos
Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings