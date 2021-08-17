Turkey in talks with all Afghan parties, welcomes Taliban's messages -minister

17 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 03:29 pm

Turkey, which planned to take control of the airport after NATO's withdrawal, scrapped the plans on Monday

Turkey&#039;s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to attend the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to attend the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Turkey is in talks with all parties in Afghanistan including the Taliban and views the messages of the Islamist militants since taking control of the country positively, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Amman, Cavusoglu said Ankara would continue talks with the United States and other allies over the security of Kabul airport and the transition in Afghanistan. Evacuation flights would continue as the airport was secured, he said.

Turkey, which planned to take control of the airport after NATO's withdrawal, scrapped the plans on Monday.

