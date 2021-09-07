Turkey sees positive momentum in talks to repair ties with UAE

07 September, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 02:28 pm

Turkey sees positive momentum in talks to repair ties with UAE

While political differences remain, they are expected to focus on building economic ties and de-escalating their rift

Turkey&#039;s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to attend the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives to attend the G20 meeting of foreign and development ministers in Matera, Italy, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday there was a positive momentum in Turkey's discussions with the United Arab Emirates to end a years-long rift and that ties could come back on track if the momentum was maintained.

The regional rivals have held a series of contacts in recent weeks to ease tensions that fueled conflicts including Libya's war. While political differences remain, they are expected to focus on building economic ties and de-escalating their rift.

Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV ties between the two countries could be normalised if there are reciprocal steps and conditions are right.

