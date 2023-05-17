Turkey opposition contests thousands of ballots after election

World+Biz

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 03:34 pm

Related News

Turkey opposition contests thousands of ballots after election

Reuters
17 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 03:34 pm
Supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey&#039;s main opposition alliance, rally outside the Republican People&#039;s Party (CHP) headquarters on election night in Ankara, Turkey 14 May , 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition alliance, rally outside the Republican People's Party (CHP) headquarters on election night in Ankara, Turkey 14 May , 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Turkey's main opposition party said on Wednesday (17 May) it had filed complaints over suspected irregularities at thousands of ballot boxes in Sunday's landmark election, in which President Tayyip Erdogan performed better than expected.

Muharrem Erkek, a deputy chairman of the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), said the irregularities at each ballot box ranged from one single wrongly counted vote to hundreds of such votes.

He said the CHP had formally raised objections over 2,269 ballot boxes nationwide for the presidential election and 4,825 for the parliamentary vote that also took place on Sunday.

Erdogan's ruling Islamist-rooted AK Party and its nationalist allies surprised pollsters by winning a strong majority in parliament.

In the presidential vote, Erdogan is headed for a runoff on 28 May against challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu after falling just shy of the 50% threshold needed to win outright in the first round.

Kilicdaroglu, the CHP chair, received 44.9% in what was seen as the biggest electoral challenge to Erdogan's 20-year rule. A third candidate, Sinan Ogan obtained 5.17%.

"We are following every single vote, even if it does not change the overall results," Erkek told reporters in Ankara.

There were a total of 201,807 ballot boxes set up for the election, in Turkey and abroad, Erkek said.

The deadline for challenging the results of the presidential election expired on Monday, while that for the parliamentary vote expired on Tuesday, Erkek said, adding that the CHP had filed all its appeals within these timeframes.

The opposition alliance that includes the CHP has appealed to young voters, in particular, to turn out to support Kilicdaroglu in the runoff, saying the first round showed that Erdogan had lost the vote of confidence he had sought.

Erdogan, now in pole position, says only he can ensure stability in Turkey, a NATO member state, as it grapples with a cost-of-living crisis, soaring inflation and the impact of devastating earthquakes in February.

Turkey election / AK Party (AKP) / Erdogan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

5h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

6h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

20h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

6h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

22h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities